Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal pay tribute to Piyush Pandey-- Ad legend behind PM Modi’s ‘Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar’ slogan

Tributes poured in from political leaders and industry stalwarts for advertising icon Piyush Pandey, who passed away at the age of 70 on Friday morning.

From Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, leaders across the political spectrum expressed condolences and remembered their interactions with the doyen of Indian advertising.

Sitharaman wrote on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey.



A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it.



Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions.



Heartfelt…

Piyush Goyal also shared a heartfelt message, saying, “To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit. I will always cherish our engaging interactions. He leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill.”

Smriti Zubin Irani, former Union Minister for Textiles and Education, wrote: “Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man — he was one of India’s finest storytellers. His words made brands human and ideas immortal. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity.”

Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man — he was one of India's finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile.

On Pandey's death, Anurag Thakur, former minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports wrote, "An era of creativity and brilliance has come to a quiet end, leaving behind huge void".

An era of creativity and brilliance has come to a quiet end, leaving behind a huge void. Yet, his legacy and experiments will continue to tell his stories. My heartfelt tribute to Shri Piyush Pandey, Padma Shri awardee and the architect of Indian advertising, who left for his…

Further, Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog--a government think tank, said that Pandey was the best storyteller one could ever meet.

"Piyush believed in and cultivated the power of branding with an indigenous twist, flavour, and creativity that put India on the global map," Kant added.

Heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend and creative genius Piyush Pandey. He was the best storyteller one could ever meet. Piyush believed in and cultivated the power of branding with an indigenous twist, flavour, and creativity that put India on the global map. He had a…

Pandey played a pivotal role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign, coining the now-iconic slogan “Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar.”

Speaking at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France, Pandey once recalled that PM Modi personally approached him in 2014 to help shape his campaign. Initially hesitant because he had never worked for any political party, Pandey eventually agreed, drawing on his earlier association with Modi during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

His brief was clear — to create a campaign centered on Modi himself rather than the BJP, with a message that resonated widely. The success of that strategy was later echoed in follow-up slogans like “Modi hai to mumkin hai” (If Modi is there, it’s possible) during the re-election campaign.

About Piyush Pandey

Pandey joined Ogilvy India in 1982 after brief stints as a cricketer, tea taster, and construction worker. Entering the advertising world at 27, he broke conventions in an industry dominated by English, making Indian advertising speak in its own tongue.

HIs iconic campaigns for Fevicol, Cadbury Dairy Milk (“Kuch Khaas Hai”), Asian Paints (“Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye”), and Hutch turned commercials into cultural landmarks.

Pandey stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023, taking on an advisory role thereafter.