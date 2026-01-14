Infosys headcount rises by 5,000 in Q3, plans to add 20,000 freshers in FY26

Infosys on Tuesday announced that it increased its workforce by just over 5,043 employees in the December quarter, taking the total headcount to 337,034, even as the profit dropped sequentially.

Notably, the employee attrition, a persistent concern across the sector over the past two years, continued to ease. Infosys' attrition rate fell to 12.3% in the third quarter--lower than its peers, Tata Consultancy Services (13.5%) and HCL Technologies (12.4%), in the last 12 months. In Q2 FY26, Infosys attrition rate was at 14.3% LTM.

The Bengaluru-based firm also stepped up campus hiring during the quarter. As many as 18,000 frshers were onboarded between October and December 2025, and the company added that it is on track to add 20,000 entry-level employees in the current fiscal.

“Headcount increase demonstrates that we have confidence in where the market is and where we are seeing the demand,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer. Parekh underscored that Infosys approved a higher variable payout in Q3 compared with the previous quarter.

As per the Q3 earnings documents, employee benefit obligations stood at Rs 3,455 crore as of December 31, 2025.

The hiring momentum by the country’s leading software services company came even when the net profit slipped 9.6% quarter on quarter to Rs 6,654 crore as against Rs 7.364 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, the company's revenue inched upward by 2.2% sequentially to Rs 45,479 crore, while earnings before interest and tax rose 1.3% to Rs 9,479 crore in Q3 FY26.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 5:59 PM