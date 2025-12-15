Today in AI | India ranks 3rd in AI competitiveness | Grok AI under fire for misinformation

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

India ranks third globally in AI competitiveness, trailing US and China

India has emerged as the world’s third-most competitive nation in artificial intelligence, according to a report by Stanford University, underlining the country’s rapid rise in the global AI landscape.

Grok AI under fire for misinformation on Australia’s Bondi Beach shooting

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has come under scrutiny after it was found spreading inaccurate and confusing information about the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, at a time when the public was seeking clear and reliable updates on the tragedy. Grok, developed by Musk’s AI company xAI and accessed widely through the social media platform X, began producing problematic responses soon after news of the shooting started circulating, as users turned to the chatbot for details about the incident.

Google Translate updates Gemini AI to grasp slang, real-time audio translations

Google has upgraded its Translate service with advanced Gemini artificial intelligence to improve how the tool interprets meaning rather than translating words literally, the company announced on Friday. The update focuses on better understanding phrases, idioms, local expressions and slang, allowing translations to sound more natural and contextually accurate.

How to create viral 3D floating country islands using Google’s Nano Banana AI

A new Nano Banana Pro trend has gone viral on social media, showing users how to create hyper-realistic digital posters of countries as floating miniature islands, with the visuals drawing attention for their vivid colours, high realism and intricate artistic detailing.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 5:39 PM