            
      • Home
      • advertising
      • kamala-harris-caign-spends-1-4-billion-on-ads-in-unsuccessful-bid-against-donald-trump-46819

      Kamala Harris campaign spends $1.4 billion on ads in unsuccessful bid against Donald Trump

      Democratic campaign trails after spending $1.4 billion on ads, outpacing GOP by $460 million in historic election.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 7, 2024 5:28 PM
      Kamala Harris campaign spends $1.4 billion on ads in unsuccessful bid against Donald Trump
      Despite the substantial financial push, the Democratic campaign ultimately fell short, with former President Donald Trump clinching a return to the Oval Office. (Image source: Fortune)

      In an unprecedented election marked by soaring ad budgets and fierce competition, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, spent a staggering $1.4 billion on political advertising in their bid for the White House, according to a report from ad analytics firm AdImpact.

      Despite the substantial financial push, the Democratic campaign ultimately fell short, with former President Donald Trump clinching a return to the Oval Office.

      The 2024 presidential race saw Democrats outspend Republicans by nearly $460 million, with Harris and her allies allocating approximately $1.37 billion to ads versus the GOP's $913.9 million.

      A substantial portion of the record-breaking $2.29 billion in ad spending went to swing states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan, with Pennsylvania alone receiving $494.3 million, or 22% of the total ad buy.

      Democrats notably outspent Republicans by $261.9 million in Pennsylvania, but Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin ultimately secured him the electoral votes needed to reclaim the presidency.

      The campaigns’ ad themes diverged significantly, with Harris focusing on taxation, amounting to 75% of her campaign's 498,000 ad airings.

      Trump, meanwhile, centered his messaging on immigration, airing 237,400 ads, as per reports. The departure of Biden spurred ad spending further, with a post-announcement surge that saw Democratic spending hit $630 million by Labor Day, yet the efforts failed to swing the vote.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 7, 2024 5:28 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      GCPL on the lookout for 'cost-efficient' media agency

      GCPL on the lookout for 'cost-efficient' media agency

      Brand Makers

      Pandit Ad Wars! Astrologers compete for 'stars' in wedding season showdown

      Pandit Ad Wars! Astrologers compete for 'stars' in wedding season showdown

      Advertising

      Titan's ad spending jumps 23.8% to Rs 250 cr in Q2

      Titan's ad spending jumps 23.8% to Rs 250 cr in Q2

      Advertising

      Saregama's advertising expenses soar 91.6% in Q2 FY 25; Revenue from videos sees 378% jump

      Saregama's advertising expenses soar 91.6% in Q2 FY 25; Revenue from videos sees 378% jump

      Advertising

      MAST & MEH: Google, Zomato, Netflix, Flipkart and more

      MAST & MEH: Google, Zomato, Netflix, Flipkart and more

      How it Works

      Google, Meta, Amazon, Flipkart boost ad revenue by 9% to Rs 60,000 Crore

      Google, Meta, Amazon, Flipkart boost ad revenue by 9% to Rs 60,000 Crore

      Advertising

      HUL, Marico, Godrej trim ad spending in Q2 FY25 to counter inflationary pressures

      HUL, Marico, Godrej trim ad spending in Q2 FY25 to counter inflationary pressures