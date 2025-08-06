WPP Media and Nielsen strike a new deal to expand audience measurement partnership

ADVERTISEMENT
WPP Media and Nielsen have struck a new deal to expand audience measurement capabilities across various platforms, including television, streaming, and audio. The partnership will focus on utilizing Nielsen's Nielsen ONE platform to measure cross-platform advertising performance.
As part of the collaboration, Nielsen's data and insights will be integrated into Open Media Studio (OMS), an end-to-end media delivery platform within WPP Open. This integration aims to allow WPP Media to use Nielsen’s advanced audience segments across its media planning and activation workflows.
Nicolas Grand, Executive Director of research and investment analytics at WPP Media, stated, “Nielsen’s continued innovation in advanced measurement... makes them a valued partner... By integrating Nielsen’s advanced audiences into WPP Open, we’re building a more seamless, interoperable planning and measurement ecosystem.”
Matt Devitt, Head of Advertisers and Agencies at Nielsen, added, “We are thrilled to continue working with WPP Media to provide the most actionable insights across planning, buying, and measurement for brands... Collaborating with leading industry players like WPP Media helps us collectively power the future of audience measurement.”
The partnership is intended to enhance interoperability within the media ecosystem, providing advertisers with more precise data for campaign planning and performance measurement. Nielsen's tools are built on its ID system, person-level data from panels, and an extensive big data footprint spanning digital, streaming, and connected TV environments.