AWS India announces Milind Pande as the Head of Marketing for India and South Asia

Amazon Web Services has elevated Milind Pande to Head of Marketing for India and South Asia, according to sources. The appointment signals AWS's intent to capture a larger share of India's $7.2-billion cloud services market.
Pande, appears to have risen up the ranks, having spent six years at AWS. He was until recently managing a large B2B marketing portfolio overseeing startups and ISVs engaged in the software and SaaS space. Industry sources suggest his promotion comes as AWS faces intensifying competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud in the price-sensitive Indian market.
Pande’s 16-year diverse career track record spans telecom (Vodafone), media (Viacom18), and consulting (PwC) sectors. Having deep exposure across large fortune 500 companies and enterprises, his experience and acumen is expected to propel a strong marketing led momentum to AWS’s next phase of growth in India.
Pande steps into lead a critical function for a region where AWS is betting big on AI adoption. The move comes in-line with AWS's committed $12.7B infrastructure investments in India until 2030 , as the company looks to defend its market-leading position against aggressive competitive outlook.