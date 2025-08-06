Pidilite Industries posts Rs 678 crore profit in Q1 FY26, driven by 9.9% volume growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Pidilite Industries Limited reported an 18.7% increase in its profit during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026. The manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals witnessed a profit of Rs 678 crore in the June quarter while revenue from operations surged to Rs 3,753.10 crore.
The company clocked a revenue growth of 10%, underpinned by underlying volume growth of 9.9% across categories and geographies. Consumer & Bazaar (C&B) reported a sequentially improved UVG of 9.3 for Business to Business (B2B).
The consolidated revenue from the Consumer & Bazaar segment increased to Rs 3,006 crore, while that from B2B at Rs 806 crore in Q1 FY26.
Pidilite's consolidated EBITDA increased by 15.8%. Its domestic subsidiaries reported double-digit sales growth of 11.5% with EBITDA growing by 31.7% over Q1 FY25, driven by softening of input costs. International subsidiaries grew by 6.4% over Q1 FY25. The EBITDA of International subsidiaries grew by 9%.
"We continue to remain focused on building a resilient supply chain and invest behind upgrading and setting up new manufacturing facilities," the company said.
According to Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, "As we look ahead, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic as the domestic operating environment improves with good monsoons, steady demand conditions especially in the construction sector, lower interest rates, and recent measures to improve liquidity".
However, Vats added that they will remain watchful of geopolitical developments with its likely impact on supply chain disruptions and uncertainty around global tariffs.