      Parle Agro increases ad spend by 17.7% to Rs 278.38 crore in FY24

      Parle Agro's profit plummeted 89.1 percent to Rs 17.29 crore in the fiscal year 2024 compared to Rs 158.78 crore in FY 23

      By  Storyboard18Nov 21, 2024 11:34 AM
      Parle Agro consolidated revenue declined by Rs 12.3 percent to Rs 3,126.06 crore in FY 2

      Beverage firm Parle Agro has increased its advertisement expenditure by 17.7 percent in FY 24 and according to a report by Best Media Info, the maker of drinks like Smoodh, Frooti, and Appy, spent Rs 278.38 crore in FY 24 from Rs 236.49 crore year-ago period.

      Parle Agro's profit plummeted 89.1 percent to Rs 17.29 crore in the fiscal year 2024 compared to Rs 158.78 crore in FY 23.

      Besides, the FMCG brand's consolidated revenue declined by Rs 12.3 percent to Rs 3,126.06 crore as per the Registrar of Companies filing.

      The revenue from domestic sales was Rs 3,061 crore and exports stood at Rs 26.81 crore in FY 24.

      Parle Agro's consolidated income saw a 12.15 percent cut at Rs 3,209.43 crore compared to Rs 3,653.48 crore in FY 23.


        First Published on Nov 21, 2024 11:34 AM

