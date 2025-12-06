EXCLUSIVE: Ulka, Mudra find new home in BBDO after Omnicom–IPG merger shake-up

Industry veteran Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO India, with a refreshed leadership team expected to be announced shortly.

In a major realignment of its Indian operations, Omnicom Advertising India has clarified that Ulka and Mudra, two storied agencies with deep roots in the country’s advertising landscape, will now operate under the BBDO Group. The announcement ends days of speculation triggered by Omnicom’s global restructuring, which phased out the FCB and DDB networks and raised questions about where the legacy Indian brands would sit in the new structure.

The development follows internal confusion triggered by an earlier memo from Sean Donovan, President, Omnicom Advertising Asia, which stated that Omnicom’s India operations would be consolidated into three global agency networks: TBWA\Lintas, BBDO Group and McCann. In his communication, Donovan had said these networks would be “fortified with the agency brand equities of Lintas, Ulka and Mudra,” setting off questions about whether Ulka and Mudra would retain independent alignments or be absorbed into specific networks.

The lack of clarity had sparked considerable anxiety among employees and clients of both Ulka and Mudra, given their established footprints, long-standing relationships and distinct strategic cultures.

Addressing the confusion, Omnicom Advertising India told Storyboard18 that Ulka (formerly FCB Ulka) and Mudra (formerly part of DDB Mudra Group) will sit squarely within the BBDO Group as the organisation transitions into its new operating structure. “The BBDO Group comprises BBDO India, Ulka and Mudra. As stated earlier, leadership announcements will be made when ready for release,” the company said.

Industry veteran Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO India, with a refreshed leadership team expected to be announced shortly.

The clarification also marks a significant milestone in the evolution of India’s advertising sector, particularly as it relates to Ulka — a brand with one of the deepest legacies in the Indian creative industry. Founded in 1961 by Bal and Ann Mundkur, Ulka built its reputation on strategic rigour, consumer insight and grounded creativity. It rose to become one of India’s top five agencies before joining global network Foote, Cone & Belding in 1997 to become FCB Ulka.

Ulka’s ascent in the late 1980s and 1990s was shaped significantly by Anil Kapoor, whose leadership secured marquee accounts such as Sundrop, Santoor, Tata Motors, Mahindra Auto, LML, Whirlpool, Hero Honda, Naukri.com and Docomo, among others. His stewardship cemented the agency’s standing as a heavyweight in both Mumbai and Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ambi M.G. Parameswaran further strengthened the agency’s strategic muscle, driving brand-building programmes for TCS, ICICI Bank and Santoor Soap — work that underscored Ulka’s reputation for deep consumer understanding and robust brand architecture.

Mudra, too, carries its own rich legacy in Indian advertising, long known for its creative imprint and for building some of India’s most recognisable brands.

With both Ulka and Mudra now formally aligned under BBDO, Omnicom aims to bring together strong local brand equities under a unified global creative structure powered by OA’s innovation network, including digital-first agencies Kinnect and 22feet Tribal.

Industry observers say the move signals Omnicom’s intention to streamline its India operations while harnessing the equity of homegrown agency brands that carry decades of trust and cultural relevance. The coming months — particularly the leadership announcements — will be closely watched as the BBDO Group integrates Ulka and Mudra into its fold.

First Published on Dec 6, 2025 9:15 AM