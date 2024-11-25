Patanjali Ayurved's advertising expenses up 9% to Rs 422 crore in FY24: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Patanjali Ayurved has reported a rise of 23.15 percent in its total income to Rs 9,335.32 crore in the fiscal year 2024, according to the Registrar of Companies document cited by media platforms.
The FMCG brand's other income stood at Rs 2,875.29 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 46.18 crore in FY 23. At the same time, the revenue from operations saw a decline of 14.25 percent to Rs 6,460.03 crore in the same duration. According to the RoC document, Patanjali Ayurved's revenue was impacted as the company transferred its food business to Patanjali Foods on July 1, 2022, which is the listed company.
Baba Ramdev-backed firm's profit rose to Rs 2,901.10 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 578.44 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Notably, Patanjali Foods profit decline from Rs 886.44 crore in FY 23 to Rs 765.15 crore in FY 24. The company's revenue stood at Rs 31,721 crore in FY 24.
The company's advertising and promotional expenses were up by 9.28 percent to Rs 422.33 crore in FY 24.
CCI approves Patanjali Foods' Rs 1,100 crore acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care business
The Haridwar-based company has also transferred its entire home and personal care business to Patanjali Foods for Rs 1,100 crore this year.
In July 2023, the promoters of Patanjali Foods launched a two-day offer for Stake to pare its total stake in the company by around 7 percent to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement. The OFS was subscribed more than @x of the price.
Patanjali Ayurveda operates the ayurvedic products and FMCG business, which includes hair care, dental care, personal care, dairy products, etc.