'This is not the MAGA merchandise shop to buy the Nobel Prize': Suhel Seth slams global leaders backing Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT
Prominent columnist and brand strategist Suhel Seth has strongly criticized the growing international lobbying to award Donald J. Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, branding it "a terrible signal to the world."
In a hard-hitting statement, Seth argued that the Nobel Prize - once reserved for luminaries such as Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, and the International Red Cross - was in danger of being reduced to a bargaining tool.
Read More: 'We are compassionate to the core, let's not be draconian': Suhel Seth slams SC order on stray dogs
"It is indeed tragic that the entire world is jostling for the Nobel Peace Prize for Donald J. Trump, America's current President... to a man who stands for nothing, nothing at all. No integrity, no noble intent, and no purpose," Seth declared.
He accused Trump of weaponizing bullying tactics in diplomacy, trade, and global negotiations, claiming that world leaders were "behaving like pathetic supplicants at the high table," by endorsing him for the coveted honor.
Seth raised concerns about the reputational damage such a move would inflict on the Nobel Committee and the broader concept of peace itself. "What will this do to the brand of Nobel Peace Prize? Do we really want it to be a tool for bargaining? To be a tool of exhortation and extortion?" he asked, warning of "incalculable" harm to its credibility.
Read More: Trump's tariff wars: Suhel Seth says it's time to build great Indian brands globally and 'Believe In India'
Drawing a sharp contrast between past winners and Trump, Seth said previous honorees stood for humanity, equity, and rebuilding lives - values he claimed were absent in Trump's leadership. "This is not the Maga merchandise shop where you buy the Nobel Prize," he remarked pointedly.
According to Seth, granting Trump the award would set a dangerous precedent that honors could be "bought, bullied into, or traded for deals," ultimately undermining faith not only in the Nobel Academy but also in humanity and equitable justice itself. "Is that the world we want? Do we want a world where inequality will continue to be perpetrated by a few at the cost of the many?" he questioned.
He concluded with a strong appeal to global leaders, "There's more to life giving into a bully... I hope wisdom prevails more than cowardice and bullying."
Watch here:
Art of bullying: Suhel Seth on Donald Trump’s push for the Nobel— Storyboard18 (@Storyboard18_) August 23, 2025
What happens when the world’s most controversial leader pressures the world’s most prestigious prize? Suhel Seth on why the Nobel faces its biggest test yet.@Suhelseth #suhelseth #donaldtrump #nobelprize… pic.twitter.com/hgbav2xdQp