HDFC Securities appoints Mangalam Ganesh as Chief Technology Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
HDFC Securities, a stockbroking company and a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has announced the appointment of Mangalam Ganesh as chief technology officer (CTO).
Prior to joining HDFC Securities, she served as CTO at Axis Securities, where she spearheaded digital transformation efforts, built high-performing teams, and established robust disaster recovery systems. Her previous leadership roles include positions at ICICI Securities as senior vice president, and at leading IT organizations such as 3i Infotech and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.
Commenting on her new role, Ganesh said, "I am excited to join HDFC Securities at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. I look forward to working with the talented team to leverage technology to drive innovation, strengthen our platform capabilities, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."
"We are thrilled to welcome Mangalam to the HDFC Securities family," said Dhiraj Relli, managing director & chief executive officer, HDFC Securities. "Her deep expertise and proven track record in technology leadership will be pivotal in accelerating our digital evolution and further improving the efficiency and client centricity of our platforms. Her vision for technological innovation aligns perfectly with our goal to provide our customers with a seamless, secure, and state-of-the-art trading experience."