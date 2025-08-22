Rs 10 Crore is not pocket change: MobiKwik CEO call out finfluencers for peddling unrealistic wealth dreams

A growing debate is challenging the obsession with sky-high financial targets, as industry leaders and financial experts call for a reset in how success is defined.

Abid Hassan, co-founder of Sensibull, recently criticized finance influencers who casually tout Rs 10–20 crore as achievable “must-have” milestones. He argued such figures, which remain life-changing for most Indians, are being trivialized by social media narratives that prey on insecurity—ultimately to push overpriced courses and dubious products.

Well said ! Young need to focus on impact and their calling in life the money will follow. Just FYI till the age of 40 my savings were less than Rs 1 crore and its worked out fine. Yes do save and do the SIP but that should be your side show. https://t.co/N9IJoHRuqG — Bipin Preet Singh (@BipinSingh) August 19, 2025

Joining the conversation, MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh shared his own story, at 40, his savings were under Rs 1 crore. Yet, he emphasized, his career trajectory was never about arbitrary benchmarks but about building meaningful impact. “Money follows when you focus on purpose,” he wrote, underscoring that financial goals should remain secondary to one’s calling.

SEBI-registered advisors have echoed the warning, cautioning that finfluencers’ click-bait promises often lure young investors into risky, unsustainable bets.

The online response suggests a cultural shift: users praised the candor of Hassan and Singh, rejecting the “pocket change” narrative around massive wealth. Many noted that financial milestones are deeply personal and that equating modest means with failure is an exploitative trap.