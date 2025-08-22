Lawyers move Madhya Pradesh HC against celebrity-led ads promoting online legal services

ADVERTISEMENT
Three lawyers have approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging a series of sponsored advertisements and celebrity endorsements promoting online legal services through fixed-price packages, Bar and Bench reported.
At the centre of the dispute are advertisements on YouTube, where a popular actor is seen donning a judicial persona and urging viewers to buy "the best online legal services" via pre-priced plans.
The petitioners argue that such portrayals reduce advocacy to a commercial product and directly contravene the Bar Council of India (BCI) Rules.
According to the plea, a cease-and-desist notice was issued to YouTube on January 10, 2025. The platform responded on February 21, denying the applicability of the Advocates Act.
A week later, the petitioners lodged a detailed complaint with both the BCI and the State Bar Council. After no action was taken, the lawyers move the High Court.
According to the report, the plea states that circulating advertisements and reels on platforms like YouTube and Instagram misleads the public by projecting legal services in fixed-price marketable packages, undermining the dignity of the profession and violating Rules 36 and 37 of the BCI Rules, which prohibit advertising and commercial promotion by advocates.
The petitioners have sought immediate removal of all such ads, reels, and promotional content soliciting legal work. They have also prayed directions to the BCI, State Bar Council and Union Ministries to monitor and prevent recurrence of such advertising.
Further, the plea demands accountability to be fixed on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram for hosting and monetizing unlawful content.
Citing the Madras High Court's ruling in PN Vignesh v. Bar Council of India (2024), the lawyers contend that intermediaries cannot claim blanket safe-harbour protection when they actively promote illegal content.
Finally, the petitioners have urged that all unlawful gains from such advertising activities be deposited into the Advocates' Welfare Fund, the report added.