WinZO shuts real-money gaming operations, assures no layoffs

WinZO announced on Thursday that it will shut down its real-money gaming (RMG) operations in compliance with the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
The company clarified that while impacted offerings will be withdrawn starting August 22, 2025, no employees will lose their jobs as a result of the move.
The decision comes at a pivotal time for India's gaming sector, which has been grappling with evolving regulations, taxation hurdles, and policy shifts.
"In no uncertain terms, WinZo will abide by the law of the land while continuing to fuel India's digital journey," the company said in a statement.
Founded in 2018, WinZO has grown into a community of over 250 million users engaging with more than 100 games across 15 languages. It has built a strong ecosystem of 75,000+ creators and partnered with global game developers to showcase Indian talent on international platforms.
With marquee investors such as Kalaari Capital, Griffin Gaming Partners, Courtside Ventures, and Bain Capital's Steve Pagliuca, WinZO has positioned itself as a bridge between Indian and global gaming markets.
Despite the regulatory setback, the company emphasized its resilience and long-term vision. "Every feature we built was driven not by the pursuit of monetisation, but by our innate ethos of responsibility, innovation, and nation-building. This beacon of philosophy will guide us,” the statement added.
WinZO stressed that its team remains its biggest strength and reiterated its commitment to protecting jobs. The company is now focusing on strengthening non-RMG segments, enhancing user engagements, and continuing to represent India on the global gaming stage.