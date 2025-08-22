Accenture strengthens social and influencer marketing capabilities with acquisition of Superdigital

Accenture has acquired Superdigital, a U.S.-based social and influencer agency. Superdigital will join Accenture Song to bolster existing client offerings in end-to-end social marketing from audience and community strategy to content, commerce and measurement.

Founded in 2013, Superdigital is an agency known for its social strategies, community building and content production, particularly across short-form video and platform-native creative. This acquisition will further enhance Accenture Song’s customer offerings for clients seeking growth and greater relevance.

Sean Lackey, Accenture Song’s marketing practice lead for the Americas said, “Marketing as we know it is evolving at an explosive pace, reshaped by AI and redefined by rising consumer expectations. For many of our clients, social media is where their audiences see them first. Leading with social is essential to building connections, experiences and driving demand. Superdigital brings added strength in areas where our clients are seeking an advantage—at the intersection of creativity, data, and technology—and complements our vision for marketing reinvention.”

Superdigital specializes in crafting unique brand narratives, partnering with influencers, designing tailored marketing campaigns, managing social media, optimizing strategies with data analytics, and producing social-native content. Superdigital works with big name brand clients across technology, consumer goods and services, gaming and entertainment sectors, stated the company in its statement.

“For over a decade, Superdigital has been on a mission to reinvent how brands show up in the world, rejecting cookie-cutter marketing in favor of bold, original thinking,” said Biz Hennigan, general manager of Superdigital. “Joining Song marks an exciting new chapter for Superdigital, where our trailblazing spirit and unconventional approach will be supercharged by world-class technology and creativity at scale.”

Accenture Song helps brands achieve growth by unlocking personalized, tech-enabled engagement across social, CRM, and digital marketing, acting as performance storytellers by unifying creativity, data, and media to generate demand and preference across the customer journey. Superdigital is the latest acquisition to join Accenture Song to support a global strategy to help clients grow, innovate and sustain relevance, including Unlimited, Work & Co and SOKO.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

