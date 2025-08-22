Probo begins layoffs | SC orders release of vaccinated stray dogs | Cisco's fresh layoffs

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Probo begins layoffs: Founder admits “For 16 yrs, everyone advised against this idea”

In the wake of India’s newly passed legislation banning online money-based games, Probo co-founders Sachin Gupta and Ashish Garg have bid an emotional farewell to their platform, marking the end of one of the country’s most controversial opinion trading platform. The company has now initated laying off employees.

On Thursday, the Opinion Trading platform Probo shut its business operations in India. The move comes after the government moved towards banning all real money online games in the country. The platform was already reeling under pressure due to Directorate of Enforcement raids and multiple legal cases pending in High Court and apex court.

SC orders release of vaccinated stray dogs, orders nationwide policy review

The Supreme Court modified its August 11 order on stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR, allowing vaccinated and dewormed strays to be released from shelters while maintaining strict restrictions on aggressive or rabid animals.

As per a report by Bar and Bench, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria clarified that dogs must be returned to their original localities after vaccination and deworming. “Prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated and sent back to the same area,” the Court directed.

Cisco announces fresh round of layoffs, over 200 jobs impacted

Cisco Systems has initiated another round of layoffs, eliminating 157 jobs across California, even as its chief executive Chuck Robbins recently dismissed fears of AI-fuelled workforce reductions, CRN reported.

The latest job cuts hit multiple Cisco sites, with the largest impact at its Milpitas campus. An additional 64 jobs are being cut in San Francisco, while employees at the company's Redwood City headquarters and its Pleasanton office are also affected.

SEBI-Registered advisor calls out finfluencers for portfolio damage

A SEBI registered Investment Advisor has slammed finfluencers (financial influencers) for misleading retail investors and damaging their portfolios.

Shruti Bhatia, a registered investment advisor, wrote on LinkedIn, “I shudder to think of the people who place their trust — and hard-earned money — in the mass-market advice dispensed by many of these so-called ‘gurus’. I’ve had to clean up the mess created by their recommendations more times than I can count, and sadly, this kind of advice isn’t going away anytime soon. Most of them don’t even mention risk profiling, which is the very first brick in the foundation of sound financial planning. Today’s ‘gurus’ are more focused on saying whatever gets clicks and selling online courses to gullible audiences, rather than offering responsible, personalized guidance.”

WinZO shuts real-money gaming operations, assures no layoffs

WinZO announced on Thursday that it will shut down its real-money gaming (RMG) operations in compliance with the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The company clarified that while impacted offerings will be withdrawn starting August 22, 2025, no employees will lose their jobs as a result of the move.