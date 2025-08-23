Shubman Gill’s brand value soars 3X in 3 years; now pegged at Rs 130 crore

Shubman Gill’s rise on the cricket field has been mirrored almost step-for-step by his ascent in the endorsement arena. Once a promising youngster with a handful of sports-centric deals, Gill today commands a brand valuation in the range of ₹120–140 crore, up nearly threefold from under ₹40 crore just three years ago. Experts say his consistent on-field performance, clean image, and Gen Z appeal have transformed him into one of the most in-demand faces for marketers.

Bhairav Shanth, co-founder, ITW notes that Gill has been a bigger part of the zeitgeist as well with things like lending his voice to Pavitra Prabhakar (the Indian SpiderMan) in Into The SpiderVerse. The cultural relevance (outside of cricket) and the raised visibility on field are the two factors that make him an attractive proposition as a brand endorser at this point.

"His current fees would be at a 80-100% premium of what his base rate was, say in 2022 or 2023," he points out.

From sports gear to FMCG and fintech

Gill’s endorsement portfolio spans a wide range of marquee brands across categories. He is associated with Nike, TVS, CEAT Tyres, Casio India, Beats, JBL, Coca-Cola, MRF, Tata Capital, Capri Loans, Bajaj Allianz, and Wings. His partnerships also include consumer and lifestyle brands such as My11Circle, MuscleBlaze, Fiama Men, ITC Engage, beatXP, Gillette, and The Sleep Company.

Industry veterans point out that Gill’s brand portfolio has expanded significantly beyond cricket gear and sportswear. “Early on, he had a handful of sports-centric endorsements, but in the last three years, his portfolio has broadened to lifestyle, fashion, fintech, and consumer tech,” said Ambika Sharma, Founder and Chief Strategist, Pulp Strategy. “The shift reflects not just his performance consistency but his image as a modern, aspirational youth icon.”

As per her estimates, Gill's brand valuation stands around ₹120 to ₹130 crore, up from under ₹40 crore just three years ago, making him one of the fastest appreciating athletes in the endorsement space.

Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru & Founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., agrees. “On last count, it was around 18 brands with an average fee structure of about ₹4–6 crore per involvement. Shubman is the future, stepping into the shoes of Virat Kohli,” he said.

FMCG, lifestyle, and digital-first categories are leading the charge as brands seek to leverage his boy-next-door yet aspirational image.

Endorsement fees rising fast

Experts note that Gill’s endorsement fee trajectory has seen a steep climb.

“Earlier his deals were in the ₹40–50 lakh range, but today they are pegged at ₹80 lakh–₹1.2 crore annually per brand, with day engagements often touching ₹1–1.5 crore depending on deliverables,” said Yasin Hamidani, Director, Media Care Brand Solutions.

Prof. Dhananjay Bapat of IIM Raipur added that overall yearly endorsements are now worth ₹7–10 crore—a 4–7X rise in just a few years, with many brands seeking longer 3–4-year contracts to lock him in during this peak growth phase.

Gen Z magnetism: A fresh face in a crowded field

A big part of Gill’s appeal lies in his demographic advantage. With over 10 million Instagram followers, Gill resonates deeply with under-30, digital-native consumers. “Gen Z sees him as authentic and aspirational, which makes him especially valuable for e-commerce, fintech, gaming, fashion, and grooming brands,” said Sharma.

Sandeep Ranade, EVP at Hansa Research, pointed out that Gill already ranks among the Top 100 celebrity endorsers in their 2024 Brand Endorser study—before his recent elevation to Test captain.

“His consistency, clean image, and leadership make him a top choice for categories like online gaming, autos, apparel, and nutrition,” Ranade said.

Gill is seen best to associate as an endorser with categories Online gaming (he already is associated with My 11 Circle), auto (two wheelers – motorcycles and cars), apparel and accessories, health and nutrition products. His large social media following (10 million on Instagram) also makes him a popular celebrity of choice, he notes.

The leadership factor

Gill’s appointment as India’s Test captain has added fresh momentum to his brand equity. “The timing of his elevation coincided with the retirements of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. His leadership and performance against England have boosted his appeal significantly,” said Prof. Bapat.

“He now has the potential to match the brand valuation of senior players like Ravindra Jadeja at ₹120 crore—and possibly surpass them by 2026 if his form continues.”

What lies ahead

The consensus among experts is that Gill has entered a decisive phase of his brand journey. With India set to play the Asia Cup, followed by series against the West Indies and New Zealand, marketers see him as both a long-term bet and a rising face who can rival the second tier of cricket endorsers in the next few years.

However, experts also caution on brand alignment. “Gill must pick the right brands to be seen in the right company. Staying away from controversial categories and focusing on authentic partnerships will help create long-term value,” Bijoor noted.