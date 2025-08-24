When Influencers turn designers: The brands everyone’s wearing

By Saara Dudeja

In today’s era, influencers are not just creating content; they are also building their own brands and businesses. These brands reflect their personal style, journey, and core beliefs. From fashion labels to fitness ventures, influencers are demonstrating that they can do much more than post on Instagram or YouTube. What makes these brands stand out is the personal touch of the influencer, which adds authenticity and creates a deeper connection with their followers. Here are some influencer-led brands one should know about.

Undrdressed by Cherry Jain

Cherry Jain, one of the early Indian YouTubers, built a loyal audience with her lifestyle and fashion content. Wanting to create something lasting, she founded Undrdressed in 2023, a swimwear and resort-wear line. It stands out for offering inclusive sizing up to 4XL and focuses on versatile, vacation-ready designs. Some users suggest that Cherry might source outfits from markets like Chandni Chowk and resell them at escalated prices. Moreover, some users felt the designs lacked rich handcraftsmanship.

Dee clothing by Deeksha Khurana

Deeksha Khurana, also known for her strong fashion presence on Instagram, launched her brand Dee Clothing in 2020. Her goal was to create a line that looks stylish without being too complicated or expensive. The brand offers a variety of styles, from oversized hoodies to trendy, streetwear-inspired outfits. It’s a popular choice for those who want to stay fashionable without overspending. Many customers find the clothes look stylish online, but do not match up in real life. The fabric is often described as thin or average. A common complaint is that the brand charges high prices for simple designs. T-shirts and hoodies priced between Rs. 1,200–Rs. 1,500 are often compared to budget options available for Rs. 400– Rs. 600 elsewhere.

Label Shaurya Sanadhya by Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan

Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan is a well-known fashion influencer who has a strong presence in the Indian fashion scene. She created Label Shaurya Sanadhya in 2017 to bring stylish and elegant clothing to women who love dressing up. Outfits are priced from around Rs. 2,000–Rs. 4,500 for most casual and semi-ethnic sets, and go up to Rs. 7,500 or more for heavier lehengas and embroidered suits, with discounts often reducing the cost by 20–30% on platforms like Nykaa. Many buyers feel the designs look elegant online but turn out to be quite basic and repetitive once received, with some saying the finishing and stitching do not justify the prices.

Underneat by Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila, the internet’s favourite satirical queen, has flipped the script on shapewear with her brand Underneat in 2025. Built on inclusivity and body positivity, Underneat creates pieces that are comfortable, size-inclusive, and stylish. The prices vary from Rs. 300 to Rs. 2800, depending on the shapewear. Some users commented that the products resembled generic imported shapewear like Skims, raising questions about originality. A few buyers were hopeful about inclusivity, but later expressed that the sizing and design did not fully live up to those claims.

Merch Garage by Prajakta Koli (MostlySane)

Prajakta Koli, better known as MostlySane, has consistently connected with her fans through relatable content. To take that connection even further, she launched Merch Garage in 2024, her merchandise brand. The idea was simple to create clothes and accessories that her audience can wear to feel closer to her. Brand’s oversized tees start from around Rs. 549 to Rs. 899. Many buyers consider the items to be basic in quality and marked up compared to standard retail alternatives.

Aroka x Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey has always been more than just a fashion influencer, she’s a storyteller. With Aroka (Launch date), she translated her personality into clothing. Just like Komal’s content, the brand is theatrical yet luxurious, making it a cult favourite among India’s fashion-forward crowd. Prices for the Komal Pandey collection on Aroka range between Rs. 2,240 and Rs. 5,600 during sale, with regular prices up to Rs. 5,900.

Style fiesta by Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala gained recognition under the online alias Style Fiesta, initially launching it in 2011 as one of India’s pioneering fashion-e-commerce portals. Through Style Fiesta, Masoom showcased a wide range of fashion content and styled external collaborations. This platform helped her break into global luxury circuits, including Cannes and Paris events, as well as work with hundreds of brands.