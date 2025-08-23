From soap opera stardom to political spotlight: Smriti Irani's journey of grit, glamour, and governance

There was a time when Indian living rooms fell silent as Tulsi Virani's face lit up television screens, her story becoming a daily ritual for families across the country.

Now, with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 making its much-anticipated return after 25 years, waves of nostalgia are sweeping through audiences who once hung on to every twist in Tulsi's life.

And at the heart of that memory stands Smriti Irani, the actress who immortalized Tulsi and became a household name. Yet, while Tulsi's journey remained bound by the script, Irani's real-life path has been anything but predictable - a story of reinvention, grit, and remarkable transformation.

Early life

Born in Delhi in 1976, Smriti Irani grew up in a middle-class family that faced financial constraints. To support herself, she worked at McDonald's, balancing jobs with her studies.

Her determination and enterprising spirit led her into modelling, and in 1998, she was crowned Miss Delhi - a moment that opened doors to the entertainment industry.

Rise to Fame with Tulsi Virani

Irani's big break came when she was cast as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000), one of Indian television's longest-running and most beloved soap operas.

Her portrayal of the strong-willed, compassionate daughter-in-law turned her into a household name. Audiences across the nation saw in her the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, making her a cultural icon in early 2000s India.

The Leap into Politics

Even as her television career thrived, Irani harboured political ambitions.

In 2003, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, quickly rising through its ranks thanks to her sharp oratory skills and charisma. By 2010, she had become the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, strengthening her image as a leader who could mobilize women and youth.

Her biggest political breakthrough came in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when she contested from Amethi - the Gandhi family's bastion.

Though she narrowly lost to Rahul Gandhi, she returned stronger and scripted history in 2019 by defeating him, signalling a monumental shift in India's political landscape.

Ministerial Roles and Influence

Since entering Parliament, Irani has held crucial ministerial portfolios, including Human Resources Development, Textiles, and Women & Child Development.

Her tenure has been marked by reforms in education and welfare, as well as heated controversies that highlight her combative political style. Regardless of criticism, her ability to dominate public discourse remains undeniable.

Today and Beyond

Smriti Irani today stands at the intersection of cultural relevance and political prominence.