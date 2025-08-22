Google’s AI mode rolls out to 180 countries, adds restaurant bookings and tailored results

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has announced a major global expansion of its AI Mode feature, extending access to 180 new countries in English and introducing a suite of agentic and personalised capabilities. Until now, the feature was only available to users in the United States, United Kingdom and India.
AI Mode allows users to ask complex questions directly within Search and continue with follow-up queries for deeper exploration of a topic. The company said it plans to expand the feature further by supporting additional languages and regions in the near future.
As part of its latest update, Google is introducing new agentic functions. These include the ability to find and book restaurant reservations, with future plans to extend this capability to securing local service appointments and event tickets. For example, users will be able to request dinner reservations tailored to multiple preferences, such as party size, date, time, location and preferred cuisine. AI Mode will then scan across different reservation platforms to deliver a curated list of real-time availability options.
This functionality is being introduced for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the United States via the “Agentic capabilities in AI Mode” experiment within Google Labs, the company’s experimental division. AI Ultra is the company’s highest-tier subscription plan, priced at $249.99 per month.
In addition to booking capabilities, U.S. participants in the experiment will see more personalised search results, beginning with dining-related queries. For instance, if a user types: “I only have an hour, need a quick lunch spot, any suggestions?” AI Mode will reference their past interactions — such as previous conversations, locations searched or restaurants viewed on Search and Maps — to provide tailored recommendations. If a preference for Italian cuisine or outdoor seating is inferred, the suggestions will highlight relevant options.
Google emphasises that users retain control over their data, with the option to adjust personalisation settings through their Google Account.
AI Mode is also becoming more collaborative. A newly introduced “Share” button allows users to forward AI Mode responses to others, enabling them to join the same conversation. Google suggests this feature could be particularly useful for group activities such as planning holidays, trips or celebrations like birthday parties.
With the global expansion and added functionality, Google is positioning AI Mode as a more interactive, personalised and practical extension of Search — not just a tool for queries, but a digital assistant capable of handling tasks and supporting collaboration.