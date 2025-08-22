Foxconn elevates V Lee to a global business development role

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple supplier Foxconn has promoted its India representative V Lee to a global business development role, while appointing Sharp CEO Robert Wu to oversee its India operations, according to media reports.
Lee, who served as India representative for four years, played a key role in expanding Foxconn's India business to over $20 billion in revenue and growing its headcount to nearly 80,000 employees, stated a media report.
In a recent social media post, it was revealed that Lee has been appointed Assistant Vice President in the Chairman’s Office at Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), focusing on business development.
Lee began his career at Foxconn as an operations head, rising steadily through the ranks to become a key figure in the company’s India growth story.
