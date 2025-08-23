Crisis Counsel: When should the CEO speak? The new rules for leadership visibility in a crisis

In a candid session of Media Dialogues with Storyboard18 under the Crisis Council banner, Lloyd Mathias and Archana Jain explored how leadership must respond during reputational crises. One of the most debated aspects was the visibility and timing of the CEO or founder during turbulent moments.

When a crisis hits, the public often looks for one thing immediately: accountability from the top. A chief executive who takes responsibility and communicates with clarity can significantly defuse tension. But in reality, many organisations still struggle with how and when a leader should speak.

There is growing expectation for the senior-most leader to address serious crises directly. A message that acknowledges the problem, expresses empathy, and outlines next steps carries credibility and reassurance. It signals that the brand takes the issue seriously and isn’t hiding behind impersonal statements.

However, the decision is not always straightforward. Large multinational companies face internal approvals, legal reviews, board consultations and sometimes global HQ coordination before any comment is made public. While this is understandable internally, consumers interpret delayed communication as apathy or arrogance.

There is also the risk of overpromising. A CEO who hastily declares “this will never happen again” may find that very statement used against the brand if the issue recurs. Transparency, therefore, must be balanced with restraint. The tone must be human, but the message must be factually grounded.

In some cases, cultural nuance plays a role. If a global CEO’s words may be misunderstood in a local market, a regional COO might be a better spokesperson. The key is still leadership visibility — someone senior who is relatable, accountable and available.

At its core, leadership in crisis communication is not just about damage control. It’s about demonstrating values in action: empathy, responsibility and the will to correct course. Consumers respond not just to the content of a message but to the courage it takes to show up and deliver it when it matters most.