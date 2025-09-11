Radio ad volumes grow 3% in H1 2025; Services, Auto, BFSI sector lead: TAM

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s radio advertising market posted a modest 3% growth in ad volumes during January–June 2025 as compared to same period in the preceeding year, according to data from TAM AdEx, which tracks over 110 radio stations in association with RCS India.
As per the report, the Services sector retained its top slot with a 30% share of overall ad volumes, followed by Auto at 11% and BFSI at 10%. Collectively, the top 10 sectors, which includes services, auto, BFSI, education, personal accessories, retail, food & beverage, durables, building & land materials, and personal healthcare, accounted for 89% of total ad volumes, indicating strong concentration in a handful of industries.
Notedly, Durables entered the top 10 list for the first time in H1 2025.
Among categories, Properties/Real Estate led with 14% share, while Hospitals/Clinics rose to the second position, supported by an 18% growth in ad volumes. Retail Outlets–Jewellers is up by 17% and Pan Masala witnessed a growth of 78% also featured among the fastest-growing categories. The BFSI segment recorded exponential gains, with Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCS) growing 212 times and Corporate Financial Institutes rising 4.7 times.
In the advertiser rankings, Maruti Suzuki India displaced LIC to claim the top position, while Vishnu Packaging, SBI, Hyundai, and Muthoot Financial Enterprises marked steep upward jumps. Three of the top 10 advertisers were new entrants, signaling fresh competition.
On the brand front, Jeena Sikho ranked first, followed by Maruti Suzuki Arena and Vimal Pan Masala.
Regionally, Gujarat with 18% and Maharashtra with 16% dominated ad volumes, while Jaipur led among cities, followed by Nagpur and New Delhi. Evening and morning time slots remained the most popular, together accounting for 68% of radio ad volumes.
Shorter ad formats ruled, with commercials under 40 seconds contributing 94% share.
