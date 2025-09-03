Shah Rukh Khan tops TV endorsement visibility with 27-hour daily average: TAM

In January-June 2025, 29% share of the ads’ telecast on TV were endorsed by celebrities, as per a report on celebrity endorsement by TAM. Film stars contributed 74% of advertising during January-June 2025, followed by Sports Person and Television Stars, who contributed 4% and 3%, respectively. Compare to Jan-Jun'23, celebrity endorsed ads increased in January-June 2024 whereas during January-June 2025 it was decreased.

More than 45% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under Top 3 sectors and more than 3/4th of the ads fall under Top 7 sectors. Food & Beverages, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene and Household Products were top 3 sectors during Jan-June 2024-25. During Jan-June 2025, the Top 2 sectors, namely 'F&B' and ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene' were dominated by commercials backed by Male celebrities and Female celebrities respectively.

6 out of Top 10 categories were from ‘Food & Beverages’, ‘Building, Industrial & Land Materials/Equipments’ and ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ sectors. Top 10 categories accounted 40% share of celebrity ad volumes whereas ‘Toilet/Floor Cleaners’ was the top category with 8% share of celebrity ad volumes in Jan-Jun'25.

‘Ecom-Gaming’ was the top category for which maximum celebrity from different profession endorsed brands under it followed by ‘Building Materials/Systems’ category.

‘Shahrukh Khan’ was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 27 hours per day across all channels, followed by ‘M S Dhoni’ with 22 hours per day through TV sponsorships.

In January-June 2025, 4 of the top 10 celebrities, including ‘M S Dhoni’, ‘Shahrukh Khan’, ‘Kartik Aryan’ and ‘Ranbir Kapoor’ sponsored more firms than in Jan-Jun'23. 2 out of Top 10 celebrities were from Sports profession.