Ad volumes per TV channel dropped by 10% in H1 2025

Television advertising volumes during January to June 2025 witnessed a modest 10% correction compared to the same period last year, indicating a phase of strategic recalibration in advertiser spending, according to TAM Adex report.
The report noted in 2024, a total of 6.6K+ brands were present on TV: 6 out of top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser and 2 were from HUL.
In the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), food and beverages (F&B) remained the leading sector with 22% share of ad volumes on television, the report added.
F&B was followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene (16%), Services (14%), Household Products (10%), Personal Healthcare (7%), Laundry 5%, Hair Care (4%), Building, Industrial & Land Materials/Equipments (4%), Auto (3%), and Banking/Finance/Investment (3%).
"Except, Laundry & Hair Care sectors, all sectors in the top 10 list retained their respective ranking during Jan-Jun’25 over Jan-Jun’24," it said.
Additionally, top 10 sectors contributed nearly 90% of the ad volume share in Jan-Jun’25.
'Toilet Soaps' led the categories during H1, 2025
The report further said that Toilet Soaps led the category share with 6.2%, followed by Toilet/Floor Cleaners (5.4%), Washing Powders/Liquids (3.7%), Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media (3.7%), Tooth Pastes (3.1%), Milk Beverages (2.6%), Aerated Soft Drink (2.5%), Chocolates (2.4%), Ecom-Online Shopping (1.9%) and Shampoos at 1.8%.
"Aerated Soft Drink and Ecom-Online Shopping were the new entrants among the top 10 categories during Jan-Jun’25. Meanwhile, categories, Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners maintained their respective rankings in H1’25 compared to H1’24," the report added.
TAM Adex highlighted that Toilet/Floor Cleaners category saw highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 16% followed by Ecom-Online Shopping with 48% growth during Jan-Jun’25 compared to Jan-Jun’24.
Leading Advertisers
Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser India, Godrej Group, Coca Cola India, Procter & Gamble, Cadburys India, Glaxosmithkline Group, Pepsi Foods, Nestle India and Tata (G) remained the top advertisers on television in the January to June 2025 period.
While the Top 10 advertisers together added 47% share of ad volumes during Jan-Jun’25, ‘Coca Cola India’ observed positive rank shift along with Glaxosmithkline, Nestle and Tata.
In terms of brand, Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced topped the list, followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol Shakti, Maaza, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Close Up Ever Fresh, Lizol All In 1, Surf Excel Matic Liquid and Sensodyne Tooth Paste (GSK).
Top 10 brands contributed 11% share of TV ad volumes.
During Jan-Jun’25 period, a total of 6.6K+ brands were present on TV. Additionally, 6 out of top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser and 2 were from HUL.
GEC and News had 58% of Ad Volumes
During Jan-Jun’25, ‘GEC’ outperformed ‘News’ channels as the leading genre for advertising, similar to same period in 2024.
In the period, GEC had a shared of 32%, followed by News at 26%, Movies at 23%, Music at 11%, Kids at 4% and others at 5%.
The report further added that top 5 channels genres accounted for more than 95% share of Ad Volumes during both Jan-Jun’25 and Jan-Jun’24.