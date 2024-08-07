Revenant Esports announces partnership deal with Hummel

Revenant Esports formally announced their partnership with the Danish sportswear brand Hummel as their kit sponsor on Wednesday. Storyboard18 first reported about this partnership deal on July 31. PUMA had partnered with Revenant Esports as their kit sponsor in 2022, but the contract was not renewed this year.

This deal with Revenant Esports is considered one of the largest kit sponsorship deals for an Indian esports team. It also marks Hummel's entry into the Indian esports scene. Soumava Naskar, Managing Director of Hummel India and Southeast Asia, told Storyboard18, "The Indian esports scene is exciting, and we are in talks with a few teams to understand the space and how we can contribute."

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Hummel designs, produces, and markets high-quality clothing and sports equipment. The company offers a range of fashion and leisure sportswear for both adults and children. Hummel is privately owned and part of the Thornico Group.

Recently, Hummel also partnered with Sreenidi Deccan Football Club from Hyderabad. Hummel has a history of associating with multiple sports teams. Notably, in 2020, Hummel entered sponsorship agreements with Everton F.C. (football club), Astralis Group (esports organization), and the European Handball Federation.

Revenant Esports had previously signed a deal with global sports brand PUMA as their official kit partner in 2022. As part of that deal, Revenant Esports' creators and esports roster wore exclusive kits produced by PUMA. The collaboration between Revenant Esports and PUMA aimed to enhance their visibility within the Indian esports community.