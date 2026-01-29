Today in AI | AI yet to trigger job losses, says survey | AI infrastructure risks pose threat to India’s IT job engine

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

AI infrastructure risks pose threat to India’s IT job engine, Economic Survey warns

The Economic Survey 2025–26 has warned that a worst-case global scenario driven by artificial intelligence could trigger a systemic shock with consequences worse than the 2008 global financial crisis, posing a direct threat to India’s IT-led white-collar employment model.

Google rolls out Chrome AI agent that can browse and complete tasks for users

Google is introducing an artificial intelligence assistant within its Chrome browser that can open websites and navigate them on a user’s behalf, according to a Bloomberg report. The new feature, called auto browse, enables users to ask an assistant powered by Gemini to carry out tasks such as shopping or planning travel without leaving the browser, Charmaine D’Silva, a director of product at Google, said.

India should prioritise AI applications, not large-scale frontier models, says Economic Survey

India’s competitive advantage in the artificial intelligence era lies in application-led innovation rather than attempting to replicate frontier-scale model development, the Economic Survey released on January 29 stated.

AI has yet to trigger mass job losses, says Economic Survey 2025-26

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has struck a more measured tone on artificial intelligence and job losses, suggesting that fears of large-scale displacement have not materialised so far, even as it cautions policymakers against underestimating longer-term risks.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 17:37:59 IST