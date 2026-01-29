Dabur ramps up advertising, spends nearly Rs 240 crore on publicity in Q3 FY26

Science-based Ayurveda major firm Dabur Ltd reported strong third-quarter earnings during the current fiscal year, driven by improved demand conditions, a combination of favourable macroeconomic indicators, and reforms in the GST tax slab.

According to the Q3 earnings of Dabur, the consolidated net profit of the firm climbed to Rs 553.61 crore in Q3 FY26-up 7.3% year-on-year. The profit soared by 24.4% on a sequential basis. In Q2 FY26, Dabur clocked Rs 444.79 crore of profit.

The revenue from operations also posted a sharp growth at by 6.06% YoY to Rs 3,558.65 crore as against Rs 3,355.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Overall income of Dabur in Q3 FY26 soared to Rs 3,699.29 crore.

Dabur's consumer care business outpaced all the other segments in revenue growth, while the food business saw marginal contraction year-on-year. The revenue from the consumer care business reported 7.52% YoY rise to Rs 3,064.46 crore. Its food business declined from Rs 429.55 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs 418.20 crore in Q3 FY26.

The strong growth in Q3 was accompanied by higher expenditure. Dabur's total expenses surged to Rs 2,972.83 crore in Q3 FY26-up 5.18% YoY. Of the total expenses, the cost of material consumed accounted for a major portion at Rs 1,417.67 crore, followed by employee benefit expenses at Rs 351.81 crore. Dabur also raised its advertisement and publicity expenses by 5.3% to Rs 238 crore.

Dabur's key brands and products report category-leading growths with market share gained across our key portfolio in the domestic market, led by a 193-bps improvement in Hair Oils market share in Q3 FY26. "In the Hindi-speaking markets, every second household is today a Dabur hair oil household," according to the company.

Dabur's Hair Oils business posted a 19.1% surge during the quarter, while the Toothpaste business, led by continued demand for its flagship Dabur Red Toothpaste and premium brand Meswak, ended the quarter with around 10% growth. The skin and salon business reported a 6.6% growth, while Hajmola grew by 7% in the same period.

Internationally, Dabur posted 11.1% growth led by Turkey (15.4%), MENA (12.5%), the US (19.3%), and Bangladesh (20.2%), respectively.

"We have sharpened our competitive edge through stronger innovation and focused brand building, leading to healthy market share gains," said Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer. He exuded confidence in delivering sustainable growth, resilient profitability, and continued shareholder value

