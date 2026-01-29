Nike to relaunch India online operations with Nykaa as local partner from February 2026

Nike is set to revamp its digital operations in India, announcing that beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa will take over Nike.com operations in the country starting February 2026. The move is aimed at enhancing the online shopping experience through faster deliveries, simplified returns and curated product offerings.

As part of the transition, Nike said it will temporarily suspend access to Nike.com and the Nike App for a few hours on January 30 to facilitate system updates. Following the brief outage, the platform will relaunch with changes to services, membership access and product availability.

Under the new setup, customers in India will be offered free shipping on all orders, along with free exchanges on the same product purchased. Nike also plans to introduce quicker delivery timelines, with two-day delivery promised in metro cities and up to four days for other regions across the country.

The updated online store will continue to feature Nike’s range of sports footwear, performance apparel and curated collections tailored for the Indian market. However, certain services will be discontinued as part of the overhaul. Nike said Nike By You customisation options and SNKRS Web will no longer be available in India.

In addition, Nike Member logins on Nike.com and the Nike App will cease to function after the transition. Existing users will still be able to access the Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club apps, as their login credentials will remain unchanged.

Nike also confirmed that it is revising its Terms of Use, Terms of Sale and Privacy Policy in line with the changes. The updated policies will be made available on the website once the relaunch is complete.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 19:06:09 IST