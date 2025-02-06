Titan's ad spend rises 9.8% to Rs 371 crore in Q3; jewellery sales shine

ADVERTISEMENT
Titan in the third quarter increased its consolidated advertisement expenses by 9.8 percent to Rs 371 crore. In Q3 FY 24, the company had spent Rs 338 crore on ads and promotion.
On a standalone basis, Titan's advertising expenses in Q3 fiscal year 2025 stood at Rs 280 crore--up 18.6 percent.
The jewellery-to-care conglomerate reported a marginal decline in its consolidated profit in the December quarter. As per the filing, Titan's, consolidated profit stood at Rs 1,047 crore in Q3 FY 25 compared to Rs 1,053 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The total income of the lifestyle brand increased by 25 percent to Rs 17,868 crore year-on-year.
The revenue from jewellery saw a jump of 26.3 percent in Q3 at Rs 16,134 crore year-on-year. Last year in FY 24, Titan's jewellery segment's revenue stood at Rs 12,771 crore.
The standalone total income of jewellery was up 25.5 percent to Rs 14,697 crore in Q3 FY 25. The standalone total income of the jewellery segment has increased from Rs 16,738 crore in FY 20 to Rs 38,352 crore in FY 24. This year, between April-December, the segment's total income has surged to Rs 35,339 crore.
The watches and wearables segment's revenue increased to Rs 1,137 crore in Q3 FY 25 from Rs 986 crore in Q3 FY 24. On the other hand, the total income increased from Rs 982 crore to Rs 1,128 crore in Q3 last fiscal.