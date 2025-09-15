Walmart’s ad spend climbs to $5 billion in FY25; revenues rise 5%w

ADVERTISEMENT
Walmart increased its advertising spend to $5.1 billion in fiscal year 2025, up from $4.4 billion in FY24 and $4.1 billion in FY23, according to the company’s annual report for the year ended January 31, 2025. Advertising costs --primarily digital, television, and print campaigns-- are accounted for under operating, selling, general and administrative expenses.
The retailer also reported steady growth in its global advertising business, which is recognized either as net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the structure of the arrangement.
On the topline, Walmart’s total revenues rose by $32.9 billion, or 5.1% year-on-year, in FY25. This followed a 6% increase in FY24. Net sales grew $31.9 billion, or 5%, driven by strong comparable sales across its US operations and international markets. Growth was fueled by higher transaction volumes, strong e-commerce performance, and robust sales in grocery and health & wellness categories.
Currency fluctuations negatively impacted net sales by $3.2 billion in FY25, after adding $3.0 billion in FY24. Meanwhile, membership and other income rose by $1 billion, led by growth in membership fees globally.
Meanwhile, its Indian subsidiary Flipkart's advertising income rose by 27% year-on-year to Rs 6,317 crore, contributing 31% of its total revenue in FY25.
Flipkart’s net loss reduced from Rs 2,359 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,494 crore in FY25. The Bengaluru-based company’s overall revenue grew 14% to Rs 20,493 crore in FY25, up from Rs 17,907 crore the previous year.