Myntra’s ad revenue jumps 28% to Rs 914 crore in FY25, marketing expenses surge to Rs 2,105.3 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Online fashion platform Myntra reported strong financial growth in FY25, with advertising income rising 28% year-on-year to Rs 914.5 crore and profit after tax surging more than 16-fold.
According to media reports, Myntra’s revenue climbed 18% to Rs 6,042 crore in FY25, up from Rs 5,121 crore in FY24. Profit after tax jumped from Rs 30.9 crore to Rs 548.3 crore, marking a 1,674% year-on-year increase.
Breaking down the topline, ad income contributed 28%, while logistics services generated Rs 2,918 crore (48.3%), marketplace services brought in Rs 2,051 crore, and other sources added Rs 157.5 crore. The platform also earned Rs 94.3 crore in non-operating revenue, largely from royalty income.
On the expense side, Myntra’s total costs rose 11.7% to Rs 5,723.7 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 5,123 crore in FY24. Advertising expenses increased 37% to Rs 2,105.3 crore, while logistics costs rose 6.45% to Rs 1,999 crore. In contrast, employee benefit expenses were reduced by 6.4% to Rs 748.8 crore.
Myntra’s parent company, Flipkart, also reported narrowing losses in FY25, with net loss down 37% to Rs 1,494 crore, while revenue rose 14.4% to Rs 20,493 crore.