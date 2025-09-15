Flipkart’s ad income jumps 27% to Rs 6,317 crore in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
E-commerce giant Flipkart reported a strong performance in FY25, with advertising income rising 27% year-on-year and net losses shrinking by 37%. The Walmart-backed firm’s advertising revenue surged to Rs 6,317 crore, contributing 31% of its total revenue in FY25.
Flipkart’s net loss reduced from Rs 2,359 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,494 crore in FY25. The Bengaluru-based company’s overall revenue grew 14% to Rs 20,493 crore in FY25, up from Rs 17,907 crore the previous year.
Beyond advertising, revenue was driven by marketplace and logistics services. As per filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), marketplace services revenue more than doubled to Rs 7,751 crore in FY25 from Rs 3,734 crore in FY24. In contrast, revenue from logistics services fell 38% to Rs 4,224 crore.
On the cost side, Flipkart’s marketing expenses rose 37% to Rs 4,100 crore, accounting for 18% of total costs, while employee benefit expenses fell 8% to Rs 4,748 crore. Overall expenses grew 8% to Rs 22,311 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 20,627 crore in FY24, driven by higher legal fees and collection charges.
As of March 31, 2025, Flipkart’s total assets stood at Rs 11,952 crore, with cash and bank balances rising to Rs 187 crore.