NHRC issues notice to MeitY over sale of prohibited knives on e-commerce platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) following a complaint alleging that e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India, are selling prohibited knives, according to a report by ET Retail.
The notice, dated September 11, was issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, directing central government authorities to take cognizance of the matter.
The complaint was filed by a social activist and advocate from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, who alleged that Amazon India was enabling the sale of restricted knives. The complainant has urged the authorities to take immediate corrective action.
According to the proceedings, the NHRC registry has been instructed to issue a formal notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with directions to investigate the allegations mentioned in the complaint. The ministry has been asked to submit an action taken report within 10 days for review by the Commission, the report added.
Read More: E-Commerce platforms told to self-audit and eliminate dark patterns in new consumer advisory