Nano Banana effect: Google Gemini overtakes ChatGPT as most downloaded app on Play Store

Google Gemini has climbed to the top of the Google Play Store rankings, becoming the most downloaded app in record time. The surge has been driven primarily by the runaway success of its Nano Banana AI image-editing feature, which blends creative expression with advanced conversational AI. The dual-purpose design has drawn in millions of users, appealing equally to those seeking productivity tools and those experimenting with entertainment-led content.

Since its launch on 26 August, Gemini has seen an extraordinary rate of adoption. By 9 September, the app had added 23 million new users. At the heart of this expansion has been the Nano Banana feature, which enables users to generate lifelike 3D-style figurines, customise visuals and refine images with high precision. Its ease of use and viral appeal have rapidly positioned Gemini as one of the most talked-about AI tools of 2025.

Features and usage

The Nano Banana feature enables the generation, modification and personalisation of images while maintaining the subject’s likeness consistently across edits. Users are able to carry out style transfers, combine multiple photographs or manipulate images simply through conversational prompts. This versatility has been a catalyst for its social media success, where creators have collectively produced millions of outputs within a short timeframe.

Google has reported that more than 500 million images were processed through Nano Banana in just the first two weeks after release. The speed and scale of usage underscore both its accessibility and its viral momentum across platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and X.

In terms of access, free users can generate or edit up to 100 images per day, while paid subscribers—at a starting price of $19.99 per month—can process up to 1,000 images daily. The tiered approach has significantly contributed to adoption levels, making Gemini appear more attractive than competing AI apps.

The rapid rise has placed Gemini above all other AI apps on the Play Store. In the United States, it now holds the number-one position, ahead of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which sits in second place, and Meta’s Threads, ranked third. Alongside Gemini, Google’s own staple products—including Search, Maps and Chrome—continue to rank within the top 15, underlining the strength and reach of the wider Google ecosystem.