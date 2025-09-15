Cable operators protest against indiscriminate wire cutting in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT
More than 10,000 cable and broadband operators from across Telangana staged a massive protest in Hyderabad, against the indiscriminate cutting of overhead cables under the ongoing cable untangling drive, which has crippled broadband, television, and even mobile connectivity in several parts of the city.
The agitation, now over three weeks into the clean-up drive, has disrupted services for an estimated 70–80 lakh subscribers across 20 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Hyderabad.
Protesters reportedly demanded an immediate halt to the cable cutting, consultations with the government and stakeholders, and a long-term, sustainable solution to safeguard internet and television connectivity.
Leaders of the Federation of Aerial Cable Operators (FACO) argued that a cable network built over 35–40 years cannot be dismantled overnight without crippling essential services. They said the disruption has inconvenienced households, government offices, and businesses, while operator complaint portals have been flooded with grievances.
According to media reports, FACO president Satish Babu said they had already submitted a proposal to the government to bring all operators under one umbrella through the T-Fibre model, along with commercial details. State MSO and Cable Operators Association president K. Prabhakar Reddy warned that the continuous removal of wires has fragmented the network and urged the government to engage in dialogue.