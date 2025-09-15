CXO Moves: Exec movements across Hero MotoCorp, Google, Yum! Brands, Netflix, Cargill and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Harshavardhan Chitale

Previous: Vice president and general manager - Honeywell Process Solutions, Americas

Present: Chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as chief executive officer. He has worked across Tata Administrative Services, HCL Enterprise and Signify.

Samuel Minns

Previous: Senior Director, APAC Head of Marketing, Timberland

Present: Head of marketing and brand experience, APAC, Levi’s Strauss & Co

Samuel Minns has joined Levi’s Strauss & Co in a new role. He has worked across Grey Group, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and Nike.

Neha Barjatya

Previous: Marketing director, Google

Present: Chief marketing officer, Peak XV Partners

Peak XV Partners has named Neha Barjatya as chief marketing officer. She has worked across Lintas, Zee Turner, and Viacom18 Media.

Ranjith Roy

Previous: Chief strategy officer and treasurer, Yum! Brands

Present: Chief financial officer, Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands has elevated Ranjith Roy to CFO. He has worked across Oracle Financial Services, Goldman Sachs, RiskMetrics Group, and Goldbelly.

Ramprasad Sridharan

Previous: CEO and Managing director, United Colors of Benetton India

Ramprasad Sridharan has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India, and Clarks India.

Eunice Kim

Previous: Chief product officer, Netflix

Eunice Kim is stepping down from her position at Netflix. She was named chief product officer in October 2023.

She previously led the company’s global Consumer Product Innovation team. Kim joined Netflix in early 2021 after having spent 10 years in product leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube.

Prior to Google, she worked at several tech startups as well as PepsiCo and Adobe Systems. Kim holds a B.A. from Columbia University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Ravinder Balain and Dheeraj Talreja

Cargill announced key leadership appointments to bolster its strategic operations and growth in India. Ravinder Balain has been named the country president for Cargill in India and Dheeraj Talreja joins as vice president and managing director for Food South Asia.

In this new role, he will spearhead the company’s India operations and market growth, strengthen government and stakeholder engagement, ensure business continuity, and advise the global executive team on India’s evolving landscape.

At Cargill, Talreja will be responsible for delivering on Food APAC strategic priorities, including driving innovation, operational excellence, and customer engagement across South Asia.

Dane Glasgow

Previous: Vice president, product management, Facebook

Present: Chief product officer, Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance has appointed Dane Glasgow, a seasoned technology executive and former vice president at Meta's Facebook, as its new chief product officer, Variety reported.

Prior to Meta, he held senior roles at Google, eBay, and Microsoft, and also launched startups in entertainment, finance, and communications.

Krishan Bhatia

Previous: Vice president, Global Video Advertising & Partnerships, Amazon Ads

Krishan Bhatia has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Booz Allen Hamilton, and NBCUniversal.

John Mescall

Previous: President global creative council + global executive creative director, McCann Worldgroup

Present: Global chief creative partner, Dentsu Creative

Dentsu Creative has named John Mescall as global chief creative partner. He has worked across JWT Melbourne and SMART Melbourne.

Rachel Higham

Previous: Chief digital and technology officer, Marks and Spencer

Rachel Higham has stepped down from her position at Marks and Spencer. She has worked across M&S Bank, Chubb, Vodafone and BT.

Kshitij Torka and Sushma R Rao

Activewear brand Blissclub has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Kshitij Torka as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Sushma R Rao as Head of Marketing.

In his new role, Torka will be responsible for leading business strategy, operations, and driving revenue growth. Rao will oversee marketing, consumer insights, and creative strategy for the brand.