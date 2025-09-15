CXO Moves: Exec movements across Hero MotoCorp, Google, Yum! Brands, Netflix, Cargill and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Harshavardhan Chitale
Previous: Vice president and general manager - Honeywell Process Solutions, Americas
Present: Chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as chief executive officer. He has worked across Tata Administrative Services, HCL Enterprise and Signify.
Samuel Minns
Previous: Senior Director, APAC Head of Marketing, Timberland
Present: Head of marketing and brand experience, APAC, Levi’s Strauss & Co
Samuel Minns has joined Levi’s Strauss & Co in a new role. He has worked across Grey Group, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and Nike.
Neha Barjatya
Previous: Marketing director, Google
Present: Chief marketing officer, Peak XV Partners
Peak XV Partners has named Neha Barjatya as chief marketing officer. She has worked across Lintas, Zee Turner, and Viacom18 Media.
Ranjith Roy
Previous: Chief strategy officer and treasurer, Yum! Brands
Present: Chief financial officer, Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands has elevated Ranjith Roy to CFO. He has worked across Oracle Financial Services, Goldman Sachs, RiskMetrics Group, and Goldbelly.
Ramprasad Sridharan
Previous: CEO and Managing director, United Colors of Benetton India
Ramprasad Sridharan has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India, and Clarks India.
Eunice Kim
Previous: Chief product officer, Netflix
Eunice Kim is stepping down from her position at Netflix. She was named chief product officer in October 2023.
She previously led the company’s global Consumer Product Innovation team. Kim joined Netflix in early 2021 after having spent 10 years in product leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube.
Prior to Google, she worked at several tech startups as well as PepsiCo and Adobe Systems. Kim holds a B.A. from Columbia University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Ravinder Balain and Dheeraj Talreja
Cargill announced key leadership appointments to bolster its strategic operations and growth in India. Ravinder Balain has been named the country president for Cargill in India and Dheeraj Talreja joins as vice president and managing director for Food South Asia.
In this new role, he will spearhead the company’s India operations and market growth, strengthen government and stakeholder engagement, ensure business continuity, and advise the global executive team on India’s evolving landscape.
At Cargill, Talreja will be responsible for delivering on Food APAC strategic priorities, including driving innovation, operational excellence, and customer engagement across South Asia.
Dane Glasgow
Previous: Vice president, product management, Facebook
Present: Chief product officer, Paramount Skydance
Paramount Skydance has appointed Dane Glasgow, a seasoned technology executive and former vice president at Meta's Facebook, as its new chief product officer, Variety reported.
Prior to Meta, he held senior roles at Google, eBay, and Microsoft, and also launched startups in entertainment, finance, and communications.
Krishan Bhatia
Previous: Vice president, Global Video Advertising & Partnerships, Amazon Ads
Krishan Bhatia has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Booz Allen Hamilton, and NBCUniversal.
John Mescall
Previous: President global creative council + global executive creative director, McCann Worldgroup
Present: Global chief creative partner, Dentsu Creative
Dentsu Creative has named John Mescall as global chief creative partner. He has worked across JWT Melbourne and SMART Melbourne.
Rachel Higham
Previous: Chief digital and technology officer, Marks and Spencer
Rachel Higham has stepped down from her position at Marks and Spencer. She has worked across M&S Bank, Chubb, Vodafone and BT.
Kshitij Torka and Sushma R Rao
Activewear brand Blissclub has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Kshitij Torka as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Sushma R Rao as Head of Marketing.
In his new role, Torka will be responsible for leading business strategy, operations, and driving revenue growth. Rao will oversee marketing, consumer insights, and creative strategy for the brand.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across Amazon, Kia India, Publicis Global Delivery, EaseMyTrip, Diageo India and more
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements HUL, Yes Bank, Arvind Fashions, The Walt Disney Company, Info Edge and more