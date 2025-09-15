Raymond completes 100: Heartwarming ads that redefine ‘The Complete Man’

By Saara Dudeja

The Sangeet Surprise

In this Raymond ad, the setting is a lively sangeet where women are getting mehendi done, dancing, and playing the dhol. An elder woman hands a bunch of flowers to a young lady, who can’t take her eyes off a man across the room. The man, noticing her, takes out a musical instrument and plays it while keeping his gaze fixed on her, drawing everyone’s attention. He then asks her to dance, and the two perform a salsa together as the crowd joins in the celebration. The spotlight eventually shifts to his elegant suit, carrying the timeless message of Raymond, The Complete Man since 1925.

Switching Roles

In this Raymond ad, a man and woman are seen heading towards their car. Just as they are about to leave, the woman remembers something and goes back inside while the man waits, reading a newspaper. She returns, but soon realizes she’s forgotten something else and rushes back again. This time, the man follows her in. When they come out together, they are carrying a baby. Now the woman takes the driver’s seat while the man looks after the child. The scene then shifts, roles are reversed, with the man holding the baby as the woman heads off to work. The message closes with Raymond, The Complete Man.

From Father’s Hands to His

In this Raymond ad, a couple is walking into a function with the girl’s father following behind. Suddenly, the girl twists her foot and falls. Her husband immediately rushes to help her up and support her. Watching this, the father is reminded of her childhood, when he used to pick her up and comfort her in the same way. Now, seeing his son-in-law take on that role with such care, the father looks at him with pride and admiration. As the husband holds his wife’s hand, the father places his daughter’s hand firmly in his, a gesture full of trust and blessing. Flower petals gently fall over them, capturing the essence of Raymond, The Complete Man.

A Picture That Changed Everything

In this Raymond ad, a family is getting ready for a photo. A man is sitting while a girl, whose picture they want, walks past the house. The mother keeps calling her to join, but the girl refuses and argues, saying she won’t come. In the middle of this, something the girl is holding falls to the ground. The man quietly picks it up and hands it back to her. He gently requests her to join, and she notices his kindness. A photo is clicked with both of them in the frame. Months later, the same two are seen standing side by side at their engagement. Raymond, The Complete Man.

Becoming the Man

In this Raymond ad, a father and son are sitting together, talking. The son is trying to explain something important, but the father keeps glancing at his casual clothes instead of listening fully. The son realizes this. Later, when the father steps out of the lift, he sees the same son again, this time dressed sharply in a Raymond suit, looking confident and mature. The son hands his father a letter of appointment, and the father’s eyes fill with pride. He guides his son warmly as he sets off for the office. Raymond, The Complete Man.

A Song for Love

In this Raymond ad, a couple walks down a carpet as photographers capture every moment. The man looks toward his friends, who are singers, and asks them to sing for his love. They start singing romantic songs, celebrating the couple's bond. As the music fills the air, the woman gazes at her husband with surprise and joy. More singers join in, playing violins and creating a magical atmosphere. An elderly couple watching also feels touched, reminded of their own love. Moved by the gesture, the woman rests her head on her husband’s shoulder, her hand on his elegant Raymond suit, highlighting its timeless style. Surrounded by family and happiness, the moment ends beautifully, Raymond, The Complete Man.

The Posting That Brought Them Closer

In this Raymond ad, the story revolves around a foreign posting. A young man receives a letter, and his mother eagerly waits to see what it says. Playfully, he dances with her before she manages to grab the letter. As she reads it, she discovers it’s an appointment letter from Singapore. Her excitement quickly turns into worry, fearing this opportunity may separate her from her son. But then, he gently takes out her passport, visa, and travel documents from his blazer, showing that she will be going with him. He bows down, touching her feet with respect. Raymond, The Complete Man.

A Birthday to Remember