ED summons Mimi Chakraborty, Urvashi Rautela in illegal betting app probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty along with Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering through illegal betting platforms, including the controversial app 1xBet.
According to a PTI report Chakraborty has been directed to appear before the central agency at its Delhi headquarters on September 15, while Rautela has been asked to depose on the next day. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The summons follow a series of high-profile interrogations, including former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, who were questioned earlier this month. In August, actor Rana Daggubati also appeared before the ED in Hyderabad as part of the same probe. The agency had earlier questioned actors Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu.
Officials suspect that several celebrities, including Chakraborty and Rautela, may have indirect links to the app through promotional endorsements. “Their depositions are expected to clarify how they were approached, how payments were structured, and whether taxes were duly paid,” a source familiar with the investigation said.
The ED is investigating multiple illegal betting apps accused of duping investors of crores of rupees and evading taxes. The probe has so far pointed to violations under the Information Technology Act, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, and the PMLA.
The agency questioned Dhawan on September 4 at its Delhi headquarters, probing his alleged association with 1xBet through endorsements. Raina too was questioned last month on financial transactions linked to the platform.
With the fresh round of summons, the ED appears to be tightening its scrutiny on the nexus between online betting operators and high-profile public figures who may have lent credibility to the apps through endorsements.