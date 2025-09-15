Elon Musk’s Starlink suffers global outage, thousands report disruptions

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink faced a major disruption on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to connect. According to the company’s website, the platform is “currently experiencing a service outage,” though no further explanation has been provided.

By 9:57am, outage tracker Downdetector had logged nearly 40,000 complaints from users reporting connectivity problems. Data showed that 60% of the reports were linked to internet access issues, 39% described a total blackout, and 1% highlighted poor performance.

“Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating,” the company said in a brief statement.

Reports of service failure emerged from several parts of the United States, including Virginia, Louisiana, Indiana and Washington state. International complaints also surfaced, with users in countries such as Colombia experiencing downtime.

The nature of the disruptions varied. Some subscribers reported losing service for only a few minutes, while others faced interruptions lasting more than 20 minutes. In some cases, users noted that connectivity was restored after a brief lapse.

Starlink is operated by SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company, and provides internet access through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. The service has become particularly popular in rural and underserved regions, where traditional broadband options are limited.