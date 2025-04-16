Xiaomi takes swipe at Samsung in print ad, continuing aggressive playbook against rivals

ADVERTISEMENT
In its latest high-decibel marketing salvo, Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has taken a direct dig at Samsung, targeting the South Korean giant’s LED TV lineup in a full-page print ad. The ad compares a Samsung 65-inch LED TV with Xiaomi’s own QLED offering, suggesting that consumers are being misled into “paying more for less.”
Headlined “You’ve been made to believe that LED TV is enough”, the ad positions Xiaomi’s X Pro CineMagiQLED TV as a superior alternative— offering quantum dot technology, Dolby Vision support, and enhanced color accuracy at virtually the same price as Samsung’s LED model.
“Why pay for the past when the future’s here?” the ad asks provocatively, aiming what Xiaomi suggests is outdated technology being marketed at a premium.
This bold comparative advertising marks Xiaomi’s second such campaign in recent weeks.
Xiaomi took a direct shot at Apple's iPhone last month via print ad.
Just last month, the company launched a full page print ad mocking Apple’s iPhone for lacking fast charging and other “standard” features.
The ad compared Apple's most advanced iPhone yet — the iPhone 16 Pro Max- with Xiaomi's latest smartphone Xiaomi 15 Ultra. “If you never questioned it, was it ever really the best? Maybe it's time to see through the right lens," the ad read.