AI hiring booms in agencies as tech integration deepens

Of late, beyond major corporations such as Intel, LinkedIn, General Motors, Mastercard, Accenture, PwC, Jindal Power and Steel, S&P, etc., there has been a noticeable uptick among agencies hiring for roles specifically emphasizing artificial intelligence (AI) expertise or AI leadership. Let us examine some examples.

In April, Interpublic Group (IPG) appointed Yaniv Sarig as global head of AI Commerce, and in the same month, Vishal Jacob joined Wavemaker’s data and technology division, Choreograph, as president – AI and digital solutions for India. In his new role, Jacob would lead WPP Media’s AI charter and collaborate closely with digital leadership teams to deliver integrated, impact‑driven digital solutions for clients.

Agency holding companies are also following suit; Stagwell, for instance, appointed John Kahan as its inaugural chief AI officer (CAIO), where he will spearhead the integration and development of AI initiatives across its global network.

Daniel Hulme has served as WPP’s CAIO since 2021, working alongside WPP’s CTO and agency teams to define, identify, curate, and promote AI capabilities and opportunities that benefit both the broader group and society.

In another notable move, Horizon Media—the largest independent media agency in the U.S. as of 2024—appointed Tim Rich as its head of AI solutions. Similarly, IPG’s subsidiary Golin named Jeff Beringer as its first CAIO, and the independent insights-led marketing solutions agency Luckie & Co appointed Mark Unrein Jr as their CAIO.

Anupama Bhimrajka, vice president - marketing, foundit—a jobs platform—attributes the surge in AI-related hiring to growing client demand, the imperative to remain competitive, and AI’s transformative potential across the creative value chain, a momentum that accelerated with the mainstream adoption of generative AI technologies post‑2022.

Source: foundit Insights Tracker

While agencies have long embraced digital skill sets—dating back to the early 2000s with the rise of programmatic advertising, mobile-first strategies, and social media analytics—the current wave represents a fundamental shift in both capability and intent.

According to the foundit Insights Tracker, demand for AI-integrated marketing roles has surged by 32 percent over the past six months, particularly within digital-first and boutique creative agencies.

Bhimrajka notes that today's clients expect more than exceptional creativity—they want intelligent, data-driven solutions that deliver measurable results. “Consequently, agencies are evolving to offer AI‑powered services such as advanced audience segmentation, predictive campaign analytics, creative automation, and even AI‑driven influencer strategies,” she explains.

Role of AI chiefs

Foundit’s Bhimrajka emphasized that AI leaders play a crucial role in defining ethical boundaries, selecting appropriate tools, and integrating AI into workflows in ways that enhance, not replace, human creativity.

“From building AI-assisted ideation engines to automating repetitive production tasks, these leaders are freeing creative teams to focus on high-impact storytelling, strategic thinking, and emotional resonance,” Bhimrajka stated.

Siddharth Verma, head of executive search, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company, concurred: although concept development and copywriting remain predominantly human-driven, the execution of designs, videos, and podcasts increasingly leverages AI to meet client expectations for speed and scale.

“The media and agency space has always embraced tools that elevate output—AI is no exception. Its adoption creates bandwidth for agencies to pursue high-cognitive, high-value creative work,” he explained.

Recent hiring data and project outcomes indicate that agencies with robust AI leadership do more than preserve the creative spark—they amplify it.

“AI leaders ensure these tools are used responsibly, preserving originality, brand voice, and cultural nuance. Ultimately, they bridge the gap between technological efficiency and artistic expression,” Bhimrajka added.

During the digital transformation era, agencies invested heavily in chief digital officers (CDOs) to modernize operations. In 2021, digital leadership roles made up nearly 19 percent of digital/tech hires. By 2025, that share fell sharply to three percent, as digital fluency became widespread.

Read More: This new executive role could decide the future of your company

In stark contrast, AI-specific roles ballooned from one percent in 2021 to 17 percent in 2025—with agencies now actively recruiting AI engineers, prompt designers, machine learning experts, and creative technologists to drive next-gen campaigns.

Leading agency networks such as Dentsu, WPP, and VML (post-merger with Wunderman Thompson in APAC) have launched in-house AI content engines and innovation hubs. Global brands including Coca-Cola, Nike, Cadbury, and KitKat have leveraged generative AI for dynamic content, audience engagement, and real-time iteration.

“These examples signal a strategic pivot from CDO-led transformation to AI-led creative reinvention—the AI hiring boom marks a paradigm shift where technology now powers creativity,” Bhimrajka explained.

AI is no longer seen merely as a support tool—agency leaders now identify it as the primary driver of industry change, with over 70 percent ranking AI as the top force shaping advertising's future. Agencies are increasingly investing in AI tools and talent.

“AI’s capability to reduce production timelines and costs is allowing agencies to offer services like personalized content at scale, dynamic creative optimization, and virtual content creation—unlocking new revenue streams,” Bhimrajka noted.

Moreover, AI heads are not just tool adopters but strategic integrators—leading AI across creative development, media planning, content personalization, and data-driven storytelling.

“AI heads bridge creative and tech teams, developing proprietary models, prompt libraries, and campaign engines at scale. They uphold ethical AI use, guide internal training, and future-proof client offerings through innovation-led solutions,” she said.

Supporting this, foundit data shows agencies with dedicated AI leadership scale AI initiatives 27 percent faster than those without and are 1.6× more likely to secure client mandates centered on AI-driven solutions.

As AI takes center stage in creativity and campaign execution, the AI head role has become mission-critical—essential for agencies aiming to remain competitive and relevant.

Xpheno’s Verma further added, “An AI head becomes indispensable when tools automate significant operational work. Their mandate is to re-engineer workflows—balancing AI-enabled efficiency with safeguarding high-value human creativity and originality.”

Advertising, media, indie: Rise is high amongst?

According to Bhimrajka, independent agencies are at the forefront of AI hiring—driven by their agility, demand for faster content creation, and receptiveness to experimentation. Their smaller scale allows them to roll out AI tools more swiftly across creative workflows.

Source: foundit Insights Tracker

She explained, “Large advertising agencies are scaling up gradually through centralized innovation teams and structured AI centers, but adoption is slower due to process complexity. Media agencies continue to use AI primarily for performance optimization—such as bidding algorithms and targeting—with fewer standalone AI leadership roles.”

However, Verma noted that for indie agencies, adopting AI remains a substantial investment and implementation challenge. One emerging solution is the use of fractional executives—such as fractional CTOs or AI heads—who provide strategic leadership without the cost of full-time hires. “Despite complexities around privacy and role overlap, the fractional leadership model makes high-level expertise affordable for smaller firms,” he said.

Salary they draw

According to Bhimrajka, compensation for AI leadership roles depends heavily on the type of agency. Advertising and media agencies—with global clients and advanced technology infrastructure—tend to offer higher pay than indie firms, thanks to larger budgets and deeper AI integration. “Indie agencies offset lower fixed salaries through flexible arrangements like profit‑sharing or early‑stage innovation bonuses,” she added.

Verma noted that, as an emerging role, AI leadership positions lack standardized job definitions, mandates, or compensation benchmarks. Salaries vary widely depending on the sector, company size, urgency and context of the role, and its scope.

He stated that leadership packages across industries range from Rs 35 LPA to more than Rs 1 crore. “The media and agency landscape hasn’t established a standard pay scale yet, and that gives candidates the leverage to negotiate packages that reflect their role and the brand,” he added.

Bhimrajka clarified that, across Indian advertising, media, and indie agencies, AI heads typically earn between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh annually, with most salaries clustering around Rs 30– Rs 45 lakh among established players.

“At the upper end—especially within multinational networks or large holding companies—compensation can exceed Rs 1 crore, although such packages are rare and usually tied to enterprise‑level digital transformation or global AI mandates,” she said.

At indie and boutique agencies, AI leadership salaries start at Rs 24– Rs 30 lakh, often complemented by perks like accelerated career growth, equity options, or performance‑linked bonuses to offset a modest base salary.

“These salaries align broadly with industry norms for AI leadership in India and, in a few elite cases, even surpass them,” Bhimrajka noted.

For context, AI director roles in India average Rs 50 lakh annually (typical range: Rs 47.8–Rs 55.8 lakh), while mid‑sized firms offer head of AI roles in the Rs 18– Rs 26 lakh range, climbing significantly in larger, tech‑savvy organisations.

What are the challenges?

However, appointing an AI expert or chief will not eliminate all the challenges agencies face—they are still likely to encounter significant hurdles.

Bhimrajka points out that the AI tool ecosystem evolves rapidly, making it difficult to select and maintain the right stack—potentially leading to wasted spending and workflow disruptions. AI heads can mitigate this by conducting small-scale tool pilots, planning for rapid transitions, and securing vendor support for team training.

Talent gaps present another hurdle, driven by the scarcity of professionals who combine technical and creative expertise. “Agencies can address this by partnering with universities and tech incubators, investing in upskilling programs for existing staff, and establishing internal AI communities or centers of excellence to share knowledge,” she said.

Data risks are also mounting as AI handles sensitive information. Leaders must establish clear protocols, remain audit-ready, and maintain transparency with clients regarding decision-making processes and data usage. Bhimrajka emphasized, “This also involves close collaboration with legal and compliance teams to stay ahead of evolving regulations.”

Bhimrajka also cautioned against over-automation, which can stifle originality. Agencies must keep humans in the loop, encouraging creative reviews and cross-functional checks.

Measuring and demonstrating ROI from AI initiatives are additional challenges. “Agencies must define sharp KPIs and demonstrate clear results—to build trust and sustain AI investments,” she added.

As agencies become more AI-enabled, competition intensifies, potentially eroding their creative edge. “If not managed properly, AI can have commercial repercussions on both revenue and costs,” Verma explained.

Looking ahead, industry forecasts suggest marketing and advertising AI budgets in India will grow by 25 percent–30 percent year-on-year through at least 2028, and by 2027, more than 70 percent of mid-to-large advertising and media agencies in India are expected to have dedicated AI leadership roles.