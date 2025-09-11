Paramount Skydance hires former Meta exec Dane Glasgow as chief product officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Paramount Skydance has appointed Dane Glasgow, a seasoned technology executive and former vice president at Meta's Facebook, as its new chief product officer, Variety reported.
The move marks the latest addition to the studio's revamped leadership team following Skydance Media's recent acquisition of Paramount Global.
Glasgow, who officially assumes the role on September 29, will report directly to David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance.
Glasgow will collaborate closely with Cindy Holland, the ex-Netflix executive who now heads the company's Direct-to-Consumer division, to drive alignment across platforms, products, and audience-engagement strategies.
At Meta, Glasgow oversaw product teams responsible for Facebook Feed, Stories, Reels, Groups, Marketplace, Gaming, Ads, and more, serving over 3 billion monthly active users worldwide.
Prior to Meta, he held senior roles at Google, eBay, and Microsoft, and also launched startups in entertainment, finance, and communications.
The announcement comes just weeks after Skydance closed its takeover of Paramount Global on August 7, following FCC approval.
Ellison has projected over $2 billion in cost savings from the merger, a plan that includes mass layoffs of up to 3,000 employees by early November, according to Variety reports.