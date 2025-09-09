Kotak Mahindra Group appoints dentsu X India as media partner

ADVERTISEMENT
Kotak Mahindra Group has appointed dentsu X India as its media agency of record. The account was awarded following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch and will be managed from dentsu X's Mumbai office.
Under the mandate, dentsu X will drive the integrated media strategy for Kotak Mahindra Group. The scope covers Television, Print, Radio, and Digital Branding for Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mutual Fund, Kotak Securities, and Kotak Life Insurance.
The agency will deliver a unified, full-funnel approach to media strategy, planning, and execution across platforms.
By leveraging proprietary tools, advanced technology, data, and cultural insights, dentsu X aims to provide integrated, outcome-driven solutions designed to accelerate Kotak Mahindra’s marketing and business goals.
This collaboration reflects a shared vision between Kotak Mahindra Group and dentsu - combining creativity, precision, and scale to drive meaningful consumer connections.
As India’s banking sector undergoes rapid digital transformation, Kotak Mahindra Group is strengthening its focus on making financial services not only accessible but also engaging for the country’s growing base of aspirational customers.
Sujata Dwibedy, CEO, dentsu X India, said, “We are truly honoured to partner with a legacy brand like Kotak Mahindra Group. This win is a strong testament to our integrated offering powered by agility and strategic insight. We look forward to applying our future-facing approach to enhance Kotak Mahindra’s visibility, engagement, and impact across platforms.”