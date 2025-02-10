OMD Worldwide undergoes brand refresh

Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide unveiled a new positioning staking its claim as the media partner with the vision, expertise, technology and scale to help brands deliver incremental sales and grow share in an increasingly dynamic business and consumer environment: We Create What’s Next.

Supported by a brand refresh — enabled by Canva — that features a contemporized version of its classic red logo, 'We Create What’s Next' underscores OMD’s capacity to leverage shifts in how consumers discover, engage, transact and love brands in an era marked by rapid acceleration in retail media, connected TV, creator and influencer ecosystems, and new and emerging touchpoints such as Generative AI Search, stated company in a statement.

“We Create What’s Next sends a straightforward message to our teams, our brand partners, and the marketplace more broadly: OMD is building on our global leadership position and legacy of innovation to reimagine how and where brands can win with consumers for the next decade,” says OMD CEO George Manas.

He added, “It is our firm belief that doing so requires deep and unprecedented collaboration and co-creation between the agency, the client, and the marketplace, bringing forth the best that each has to offer. For our part, OMD will be leveraging Omnicom’s singular advantages in AI, data and technology; deep specialization in commerce, creators, and connected TV; and extensive experience in agency operating model innovation – all of which will be brought to bear in service of creative media solutions that help build our clients’ brands and grow their businesses”.

The new positioning was rolled out during a global town hall. During the event, OMD’s 2024 new business performance was highlighted, which saw the network earning $1.8 billion in total new business (wins minus losses, including retentions) and adding Gap Inc., Michelin, AliExpress and Turkish Airlines among others to its client roster.

OMD India’s CEO, Anisha Iyer, added, “OMD's new era is a bold reflection of who we are – creativity and innovation are in our DNA, and now, they power a repositioning that helps us transform our clients' businesses creatively, culturally, and commercially. ‘We Create What’s Next’ isn’t just a statement; it’s the way our teams build together, dare to disrupt and rise to the occasion together, every step of the way. At OMD India, we're excited to see this translate into a compelling proposition for our clients, people and partners alike.”