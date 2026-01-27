Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 FY26 profit slips sharply to Rs 89 lakh despite revenue growth

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) reported a sharp decline in profitability for the third quarter of FY26, with net profit sliding to Rs 89 lakh, compared with Rs 18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the steep fall in profit, the media company’s revenue from operations rose 7.6% year-on-year to Rs 212 crore in the October–December quarter, up from Rs 197 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income stood at Rs 236 crore, compared with Rs 221 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, printing and publishing of newspapers continued to account for the bulk of revenue, contributing Rs 180 crore. The company’s digital business generated Rs 28 crore in revenue in Q3 FY26.

Separately, the company announced the appointment of Sameer Singh as Managing Director of HT Media Limited, effective March 1, 2026, for a tenure of five years.

Singh, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, brings over three decades of experience across media, digital platforms and brand-led marketing. Prior to joining HT Media, he served as Head of North America Global Business Solutions at TikTok/ByteDance, where he led advertising and sales across the region. Earlier, he headed the Asia-Pacific business in a similar role.

Before TikTok, Singh was CEO of GroupM India and South Asia, where he focused on driving digital leadership and content-led solutions for clients. His earlier stints include leadership roles at Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble and IPG. At Google, he led agency partnerships in India and worked closely with global and American clients on digital strategy, while at GSK and P&G he played a key role in steering media investments toward digital platforms.

