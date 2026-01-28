HT Media’s print revenue edges up in Q3 FY26 to Rs 394 crore; digital grows, losses widen

HT Media reported a marginal year-on-year increase in its print business revenue during the third quarter of FY26, even as digital revenue posted strong growth and overall losses widened.

Revenue from printing and publishing of newspapers stood at Rs 394 crore in Q3 FY26, up slightly from Rs 386 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. On a sequential basis, print revenue rose 10% from Rs 358 crore in Q2 FY26.

In contrast, revenue from radio broadcasting and entertainment declined sharply by 35.2% year-on-year to Rs 33 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 51 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company’s digital business continued to gain momentum, with revenue rising to Rs 66 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 51.4 crore a year earlier. Overall, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 496 crore during the quarter, registering a 1.4% year-on-year increase from Rs 489 crore.

Despite the modest revenue growth, HT Media’s losses widened to Rs 23 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 3.2 crore in the same quarter last year. In the previous quarter (Q2 FY26), the company had reported losses of Rs 4 crore.

Separately, HT Media announced the elevation of its Chief Executive Officer Sameer Singh as Managing Director for a five-year term, effective March 1, 2026, according to a regulatory filing.

Singh, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, brings over three decades of experience across media, digital platforms and brand-led marketing. Prior to joining HT Media, he served as Head of North America Global Business Solutions at TikTok (ByteDance), where he led advertising and sales across the region, having earlier headed the Asia-Pacific business.

Before TikTok, Singh was CEO of GroupM India and South Asia, focusing on building digital-led capabilities and content-driven solutions. His earlier career includes leadership roles at Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble and IPG, where he played a key role in driving digital transformation and media strategy.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 13:48:27 IST