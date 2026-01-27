Tips Films Q3 revenue slides to Rs 4 crore; losses narrow to Rs 2.86 crore

Tips Films Ltd reported a sequential improvement in profitability in the third quarter of FY26, with losses narrowing sharply on a quarter-on-quarter basis, aided by a significant reduction in expenses.

The media and entertainment company posted a net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 14.2 crore in Q2 FY26. For the nine-month period ended December, losses stood at Rs 12.37 crore.

However, the quarter also saw a sharp decline in operating income. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 4 crore in Q3 FY26, down from Rs 56 crore in the preceding quarter. In the year-ago period, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 88 lakh. Total income from operations in Q3 FY26 came in at Rs 4.56 crore, compared with Rs 56 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company significantly cut its overall expenditure during the quarter. Total expenses declined to Rs 7.43 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 72.5 crore in Q2 FY26. In the same quarter last year, expenses stood at Rs 3.51 crore.

Production costs fell sharply during the quarter, dropping to Rs 3.18 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 68.96 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting lower production activity during the period.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 16:16:42 IST