Publicis to acquire data and ID technology group Lotame

Publicis Groupe announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Lotame, the world’s leading independent identity solution, in an update on its AI strategy. This acquisition remains subject to customary conditions to closing and is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2025.

A global leader in data, identity and technology, Lotame is home to one of the largest end-to-end data marketplaces in the world, spanning 109 countries. Its proprietary identity solution delivers consistent and relevant addressable audiences built on 100+ data sources and activated through more than 1.6 billion IDs, for over 4,000 of the world’s leading brands and publishers to leverage at scale and with precision.

The combined data and identity assets of Lotame and Publicis Groupe’s 2.3 billion global profiles will enable clients to reach 91% of adult internet users with personalized messaging at scale with even greater accuracy. Epsilon and Lotame, will put the leadership of identity-driven marketing in the hands of all its clients.

Led by Founder and CEO Andy Monfried, Lotame will be positioned as part of Epsilon, accessible to all Publicis clients and teams to enhance their ability to deliver personalized marketing services at scale.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO Publicis Groupe commented: “In the age of AI, the name of the game is connect or die. By connecting Lotame to Epsilon, we’re reinforcing our industry-leading identity graph, giving clients the unique competitive advantage of seeing and engaging with 91% of all adults who use the internet, safely and transparently.

By connecting that best-in-class identity to our clients’ data thanks to AI, and leveraging it across their marketing spectrum, from their PESO media ecosystem to content production, all in their owned environments, we are truly delivering measurable outcomes for their business.

It’s how we are making CoreAI a reality, and how we’ve built a category of one for Publicis that means today we are the world’s largest advertising group, leading the industry on every KPI.

As we continue to invest in the products, services and talent that drive differentiation and growth for our clients, I couldn’t be happier to welcome Andy and the outstanding teams at Lotame on board.”